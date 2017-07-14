KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Honeywell employee has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for a fraud scheme that cost the company more than $50,000.
Thirty-seven-year-old Trent Christie of Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities say Christie pleaded guilty in December to four counts of wire fraud and already has repaid $50,480 to Honeywell.
Prosecutors say Christie worked for the Kansas City branch of Honeywell Federal Manufacturing and Technologies. That's a management and operating contractor for the National Nuclear Security Administration, which is responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science.
Christie admitted that from mid-2010 through August 2014, he secretly submitted purchase orders for roughly 129 pieces of equipment, then advertised the items on eBay and sold them.