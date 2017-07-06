ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former U. S. Attorney Damon Martinez has joined the Albuquerque law firm, Modrall Sperling.
The law firm recently announced that Martinez was joining to the firm as Of Counsel.
Martinez served as the top federal law enforcement official in New Mexico after his confirmation in 2014.
He is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
The law firm says Martinez will offer his legal services to businesses concerned about cyber-security and other issues relating to national security.