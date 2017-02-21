MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Exact Sciences Corp. on Tuesday reported a loss of $37.2 million in its fourth quarter.
The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.
The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $167.2 million, or $1.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $99.4 million.
Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.
Exact Sciences shares have climbed 49 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
