GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Exactech Inc. on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $11.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Gainsville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The maker of bone and joint restoration products posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $257.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Exactech expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $68 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Exactech expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.24 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $264 million to $272 million.

Exactech shares have fallen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41 percent in the last 12 months.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXAC

_____

Keywords: Exactech, Earnings Report

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags