GAINSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Exactech Inc. on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $11.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Gainsville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.
The maker of bone and joint restoration products posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $162,000, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $257.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in April, Exactech expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $68 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Exactech expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.24 to $1.32 per share, with revenue ranging from $264 million to $272 million.
Exactech shares have fallen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXAC
_____
Keywords: Exactech, Earnings Report