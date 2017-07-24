In this July 9, 2017 photo, Fred Clark looks at memorabilia during a event for Staley retirees & former employees on at The Staley Musuem in Decatur, Ill. The namesake company founded in Decatur by A.E. Staley Sr. 105 years ago extracted much more than food products from corn and soybeans: it managed to distill an enduring sense of loyalty from its employees. (Clay Jackson/Herald & Review via AP)