CHICAGO -- Exelon has announced promotions to several key posts.
Exelon's Quad-Cities Generating Station north of Cordova employs about 800 people.
Denis P. O’Brien, who has led Exelon Utilities for six years, will serve as an adviser to the CEO until he retires at the end of 2019. He will be succeeded by ComEd President/CEO Anne Pramaggiore who has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President/CEO of Exelon Utilities, effective June 1, where she will oversee Exelon’s six local electric and gas utilities.
A 20-year veteran of ComEd, Pramaggiore has led the utility since 2012, overseeing implementation of the Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act and Future Energy Jobs Act programs in Illinois.
Joseph Nigro, currently CEO of Constellation, was named Exelon Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Jack Thayer, who becomes Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer.
Joseph Dominguez, currently Executive Vice President, Governmental & Regulatory Affairs & Public Policy, was named CEO of ComEd effective Aug. 1. Terence Donnelly, currently ComEd’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will become president of ComEd.
James McHugh, currently Senior Vice President, Wholesale Trading for Constellation, was named CEO of Constellation and Executive Vice President of Exelon. Ken Cornew, Exelon Senior Executive Vice President and CEO of Exelon Generation, will continue to have overall responsibility for operations at Constellation and Exelon Generation.
Kathleen L. Barrón, currently Exelon Senior Vice President, Federal Regulatory Affairs and Wholesale Market Policy, was named Senior Vice President, Governmental & Regulatory Affairs & Public Policy. Current Exelon Power President Ron DeGregorio is retiring later this year after more than 35 years with the company.
John Barnes, currently Chief Operating Officer at Exelon Power, will be promoted to Exelon Generation Senior Vice President and President of Exelon Power effective July 2.