Exelon has been named America’s "Most Just" company in the utilities industry by JUST Capital and Forbes magazine’s inaugural "JUST 100" List.
The new listing ranks U.S. companies based on criteria cited as most important in a survey of 50,000 Americans on attitudes toward corporate behavior. Publicly traded companies were ranked against their peers in 32 major industries on factors such as fair pay, equal opportunity employment, job creation, workplace safety, compliance with laws and regulations, and respect for employees.
"At Exelon, our mission is to provide reliable, clean and affordable energy starts with our dedication to our employees, customers and the communities we serve," Chris Crane, Exelon's president and CEO, said in a news release. "This recognition demonstrates that our commitment to providing a safe, inclusive workplace and treating our employees with respect really resonates in the communities in which we live and work."
Among Exelon's operations is its Quad-Cities Station, a nuclear plant near Cordova.
JUST Capital conducted its survey in partnership with NORC at the University of Chicago, an independent research institution. JUST then evaluated the performance of more than 890 publicly traded companies against the survey priorities and created a ranking model.
The inaugural JUST 100 list appeared in Forbes magazine’s “Impact and Philanthropy” issue and can be found at www.forbes.com/just100.