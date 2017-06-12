Chris Crane, president and CEO of Exelon, with operations in the Quad-City region, has pledged to share best practices for creating a diverse and inclusive workplace by joining the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative.
The national initiative was announced Monday. More than 150 CEOs of some of the world's leading companies have signed on to the initiative, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion.
"At Exelon, we know having a diverse and inclusive workplace makes us a better company," Crane said in a news release. "While there is still much to do, this pledge acknowledges our strong resolve to lead the industry in this important work."
Among Exelon's operations is its Quad-Cities Nuclear Station, located near Cordova, Illinois. A year ago, the station and its more than 800 employees along with Exelon's Clinton, Illinois, station faced possible closure if the state had not passed new energy reform. The governor signed the legislation in December.
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, P&G and PwC. The coalition represents more than 50 industries, every state and millions of employees globally.
By their commitment, CEOs pledge to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and actions can be shared across organizations via a unified hub, CEOAction.com.
Each signatory has committed to these steps:
1. Continue to cultivate workplaces that support open dialogue on complex, and sometimes difficult, conversations about diversity and inclusion.
2. Implement and expand unconscious bias education: Companies commit to rolling out or expanding unconscious bias education.
3. Share best known—and unsuccessful—actions: Companies commit to working together to evolve existing diversity strategies by sharing successes and challenges with one another.
"We are living in a world of complex divisions and tensions that can have a significant impact on our work environment. Yet, it’s often the case that when we walk into our workplace — where we spend the majority of our time — we don’t openly address these topics," Tim Ryan, U.S. Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC and chair of the CEO Action steering committee, said in the release.
"By sharing best known actions and programs, we are helping to create a more inclusive environment that will encourage all of us to bring our greatest talents, perspectives, and experiences to the workplace,” he added.
As part of the launch, Exelon has shared its best practices in the areas of retention of women and people of color and building partnerships with diverse suppliers. In the past year alone, the company spent close to $2 billion with minority and women-owned business — a 42-percent increase over the prior year. In addition to building a diverse and inclusive culture, Exelon is planning employee sessions focused on unconscious bias and facilitating productive dialogues on complex issues.
Exelon’s efforts to hire, retain and promote employees from diverse backgrounds secured it a spot on this year’s "Top 50 Companies for Diversity," a national recognition from DiversityInc.
For more information, visit CEOAction.com.