Exelon Corp.'s Quad-Cities Nuclear Station, near Cordova, and its Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Pennsylvania did not clear in the latest capacity energy auction by grid operator PJM, local plant officials said Thursday.
Exelon announced that the two stations did not clear the 2020-21 annual capacity auction, which places the company's Three Mile Island plant at risk of early retirement.
"Exelon remains fully committed to keeping the Quad-Cities plant open, provided that the Future Energy Jobs Act Zero Emissions Credit program is implemented as expected and provided that Quad-Cities is selected to participate," Joe Dominguez, Exelon's executive vice president of government and regulatory affairs and public policy, said in a news release. "However, Quad has not been selected to receive Zero Emissions Credits under the Future Energy Jobs Act program to date."
Brandy Donaldson, spokeswoman for the Quad-Cities plant, said the auction outcome was not unexpected for the Quad-Cities plant given that the new Future Energy Jobs Act has not yet been implemented. The Illinois legislation goes into effect June 1.
But the auction result, she said, "highlights the challenge that nuclear energy continues to face without compensation for its ability to produce electricity without harmful carbon and air pollution."
It marks the third year the Quad-Cities plant failed to clear the auction.
According to Exelon, its Three Mile Island plant remains economically challenged as a result of continued low wholesale power prices and the lack of federal or Pennsylvania energy policies that value zero-emissions nuclear energy. It is located in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
In addition to Illinois, the state of New York has enacted new policies to fairly compensate nuclear and renewable energy for their environmental attributes.
Exelon's other nuclear plants in PJM cleared the grid for the 2020-21 planning year except for Oyster Creek in New Jersey, which did not participate. It is scheduled to retire in 2019.
Of the Quad-Cities plant, Donaldson said, "Our priority is we are looking forward to the June 1 implementation date (of the Future Energy Act), and we are hopeful that the act is implemented just as it was written and stands now."
A year ago, the station and its more than 800 employees were facing the possibility of closure, along with Exelon's Byron, Illinois, station had the state not passed new energy reform. The governor signed the legislation in December.
Donaldson said the auctions are held annually for the planning year three years out.
"Our next chance will be next year," she said.
The grid operator PJM holds the auctions to ensure enough power generation resources are available to meet demand in its region of 13 states and the District of Columbia.