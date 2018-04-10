Operators have returned Unit 2 to full power at Exelon Generation’s Quad-Cities Generating Station after a three-week planned refueling outage.
Unit 2 was reconnected to the power grid at 10:16 p.m. Saturday and reached full power at 2:45 p.m. Monday, the company announced Tuesday. The refueling outage began March 19.
During the outage, workers performed thousands of inspections, maintenance activities and equipment upgrades at the Cordova nuclear plant to ensure continued efficiency and reliability.
“This year’s successful spring outage is testament to the craftsmanship of our employees and skilled contractors from the Quad-Cities area and beyond,” Ken Ohr, station site vice president, said in a news release.
Refueling outages at the station are a major economic boost to the region by generating millions of dollars in wages and commerce for Rock Island County and the surrounding area.
“Area hotels, restaurants and local merchants were also key to our success, welcoming our guests and making their stay a pleasant one,” Ohr said.
The station's two reactors produce more than 1,900 megawatts of carbon-free electricity — enough to power nearly 2 million homes and businesses.