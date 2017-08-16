With repairs made to the unit’s main power transformer, Exelon Generation’s Unit 2 reactor returned to full power at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday.
The reactor was removed from service Aug. 6 to allow for inspection, repair and testing of the transformer. The unit initially came back online Saturday at 12:08 p.m. with power ascension completed Wednesday.
Unit 1 at the generating station was not affected, and the Unit 2 outage did not impact electrical service to customers.
Quad-Cities Generating Station is located approximately three miles north of Cordova in Rock Island County.
--Times staff