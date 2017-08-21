Lindsey Dirck might want to include her NASA-approved eclipse glasses in her son's baby book.
The expectant mother was among a few hundred employees at Modern Woodmen of America's Rock Island home office to enjoy the celestial experience of a solar eclipse.
"It's really cool, it's hard not to look (without glasses)," said Dirck, who is eight months pregnant with a boy — to join her 3-year-old daughter.
Although he is not here yet, she said in a way, "he got to see the eclipse."
Dirck, the administrative assistant to the executive officers of Modern Woodmen Bank, was part of an employee committee that planned the eclipse watch party. It was part of a "Thank-You Day" celebration at the fraternal financial services company.
"I didn't realize how big of an event this was," she said. From national media reports, she'd learned "Schools are cancelled. They're not letting kids out for recess. It's all kind of crazy."
The Modern Woodmen committee had NASA-approved glasses on hand for the 500-employee staff as well as free lunch from food truck vendors brought in to the organization's Rock Island home office.