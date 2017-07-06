The Illinois Small Business Development Center International Trade Center at Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities will sponsor a workshop on export compliance from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the Q-C Complex, Building B, Room 1102.
“Export Compliance 201: Reduce Risk, Cut Costs and Increase Your Profits” workshop will provide information on many U.S. export/import regulations.
The workshop is presented by Allocca Enterprises, a provider of on-site and web-based international trade compliance education and training.
Registration is required. Cost is $50 and includes all workshop materials, refreshments and lunch. Participants must register online at iira.org/event-registration.
The workshop will cover handling customs valuations on drop shipments, samples, warranties, repairs and replacements. Information on the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Successor Liability also will be available.
For more information, contact Michelle Lewis at 309-762-3999 ext. 62228 or ma-lewis@wiu.edu, or visit wiusbdc.org.