UnityPoint Health has opened a new Express Care clinic on the Trinity Rock Island campus.
Located at 2550 24th St., the UnityPoint Clinic Express Care offers walk-in visits with no appointments necessary.
It joins Express Care clinics in Moline, Bettendorf and Muscatine in offering the new Reserve Your Spot option. Patients soon can visit unitypoint.org and reserve a time to be seen by a provider at one of the locations.
"The location and the ability to reserve a spot online will make care easier for people who have minor illnesses or injuries," said Tara Schulz, director of clinic operations.
The new Express Care clinic hours will be: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.