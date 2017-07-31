NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a drone was spotted as a jetliner approached New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

United Airlines Flight 135 was arriving from Switzerland on Sunday when the crew of the Boeing 767 reported a near miss with the drone at 850 feet (259 meters).

United told WNBC-TV in New York (http://bit.ly/2vl9cHx ) that air traffic control had alerted the flight crew and the crew monitored the drone and safely landed the jetliner.

