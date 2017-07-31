NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
Charter Communications Inc., up $21.65 to $391.91
Bloomberg News reported that Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is considering buying Charter.
Discovery Communications Inc., down $2.20 to $24.60
The cable channel operator agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive for $90 a share, or almost $12 billion.
Range Resources Corp., down 76 cents to $21.11
Natural gas companies traded lower as the price of that fuel dropped.
Facebook Inc., down $3.20 to $169.25
Technology companies declined and the social media network returned some of its gains from last week.
Dynavax Technologies Inc., up $6.60 to $15.85
A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee said it believes the company's hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B is safe.
CME Group Inc., up $1.34 to $122.62
Banks and other financial companies did better than the rest of the market on Monday.
Sonic Automotive Inc., down $1.20 to $18.15
The auto dealer cut its annual profit forecast after its earnings in the second quarter fell short of analysts' estimates.
Armstrong World Industries Inc., up $4.05 to $48.55
The ceiling and wall manufacturer raised its annual forecasts after a solid second-quarter report.