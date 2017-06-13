NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Science Applications International Corp., down $6.92 to $74.52

The information technology company said tight budgets for customers are hurting its sales, and greater costs affected its profits.

Sears Holdings Corp., down 18 cents to $6.85

The retailer's former Canadian unit said it may have difficulty staying in business.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., down $5.75 to $52.58

The restaurant chain said sales at older restaurants have fallen in the current quarter.

Facebook Inc., up $2.24 to $150.68

After a two-day skid, technology stocks turned higher Tuesday.

Verizon Communications Inc., down 73 cents to $46.46

Verizon officially bought Yahoo's internet business for $4.5 billion, bringing an end to Yahoo's 21 years as a publicly traded company.

State Street Corp., up $1.48 to $88.59

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Banks continued their recent strong performance and did better than the rest of the market Tuesday.

Essendant Inc., down $1.85 to $15.86

The workplace supplies distributor said CEO Robert Aiken resigned to pursue another opportunity.

Time Inc., up 5 cents to $13.95

The publisher of Time, People, Sports Illustrated and Fortune is cutting 300 jobs as it struggles to adjust to readers' shift online.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags