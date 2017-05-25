Fake food inspectors targeting ethnic and minority-owned restaurants have reappeared in Scott County and as well as areas in central Iowa, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said this week.
“The department received the first report of a fake food inspector scamming local restaurants from the Scott County Public Health Department on Monday,” David Werning, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, said Thursday.
“A local restaurant apparently called the Scott County inspectors regarding the contact and the information was passed on to us,” Werning said.
The department, too, received a few telephone calls from establishment owners after an individual claiming to be a food inspector visited their restaurants and offered to get their licenses renewed quickly if the owners provided the inspector with a $5 payment by credit card, Werning added.
“Unfortunately, at least one of the owners provided his credit card information to the fake food inspector and then found that his account had been hacked,” Werning said.
“The fake food inspectors, it appears, are targeting ethnic restaurants - Asian, Mexican, and other minority-owned establishments,” he said.
“The last time we heard about fake food inspectors operating in the state was in 2011,” Werning said.
At that time, he said, the fake inspectors were a bit more aggressive and offered to "make violations go away" in exchange for a cash payment.
“They would also bully staff in food establishments for personal telephone numbers, Social Security numbers, and other personal information,” Werning said.
A legitimate restaurant inspector will never ask an establishment owner or staff for personal information, will never threaten or intimidate a restaurant employee, and will never attempt to extort money in exchange for fixing a problem,” said Steven Mandernach, chief of the food and consumer safety bureau of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
“Food safety inspectors at both the state and local level are dedicated individuals who assist owners in the operation of their food service establishments, their role is as much educational as it is regulatory,” he added.
Restaurant owners and operators should contact their local health department or the Department of Inspections and Appeals for verification of a person’s identity if they have any doubts about an inspector. Food establishment operators who are contacted by anyone claiming to be a food inspector who asks for personal information, such as credit card account numbers, should immediately notify their local police department.