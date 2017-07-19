FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A global electronic mapping company is shutting down its operations in Fargo.
Officials with HERE Technologies tell KFGO radio (http://bit.ly/2vDboWL) that about 200 positions in the Fargo facility are being transferred to offices in Chicago, Georgia, India and the Netherlands.
Company spokesman Jordan Stark says the Fargo jobs will be phased out in the next eight months. He says Fargo employees will receive priority for "suitable open positions" elsewhere in the company.
The Fargo facility first opened more than 20 years ago when the company was owned by Navteq.