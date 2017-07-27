FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Four major manufacturers of farm implements are going to court to block a new North Dakota law designed to protect farm equipment dealers.
The law permits North Dakota implement dealers to sell generic rather than name-brand replacement parts.
But the manufacturers contend the law is unconstitutional. This week they filed a complaint in federal court against Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
KFGO-AM reports the complaint was filed by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and manufacturers Agco, CNH, Deere & Company and Kubota. The companies contend the new law interferes with federal right-to-contract and copyright protection claims.
The manufacturers are asking for damages and want a judge to block the law scheduled to go into effect Aug. 1.
Stenehjem says he will "vigorously" defend the law.
———
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com