Hotter and dryer weather is what Quad-City region farmers are hoping for as what is traditionally the first week of planting season has arrived without any seeds going into the fields.
“April 20 is always our traditional start date and we’ve tucked our planter back in the shed,” New Liberty, Iowa, farmer Bryan Sievers said Friday.
Cold weather along with doses of rain, sleet and snow during what is supposed to be the first few weeks of spring have kept farmers out of their fields and, critical to planting, has kept soil temperatures well below the levels it will take for seeds to germinate.
“A week ago, soil temperatures here were in the middle 30s, and that represented some of the coldest temps in well over 20 or 30 years,” Sievers said.
Soil temperatures need to be at a steady and consistent 50 degrees or above for seeds to germinate, he said. Sievers said it is the first several inches, that first two to four inches, are what farmers are most concerned about.
According to the soil temperature map of Iowa State University’s Iowa Environmental Mesonet, the temperature of the first four inches of soil in Scott County were at an average of 42 degrees on Thursday. Soil temperatures in the rest of the Quad-City region ranged from 42 in Muscatine County to 41 degrees in Clinton and Jackson counties.
But the cold has not affected just farmers locally, Sievers said.
“It encompasses the entire Corn Belt,” he said. “There isn’t anybody planting in the Midwest.
“We here in east central Iowa and western Illinois have it better than most,” Sievers said. “There are places in the Midwest west that have 8-10 inches of snow on the ground because it recently fell.”
Sievers said that with the warm weather over the weekend he was hoping to be back in his fields this weekend.
“We’ve got a week’s worth of more fertilizer to put on and we’ll do our strip tilling,” he said.
Iowa State University Extension agronomist Virgil Schmitt said historically, corn needed to be planted no later than May 5-10, as yields would drop off after that date.
“Some recent data suggests that yields don’t drop off as sharply with the genetics of today’s seeds,” Schmitt said.
In more specific terms, he said, the yield penalty for pollinating later in the season has improved with the hybrids.
“With the hybrids we don’t necessarily need to be in as much of a hurry and we don’t need to worry about switching hybrids,” he added.
“But the genetics didn’t change the temperature setting,” Schmitt said. “The soil needs to be at 50 degrees or higher with the likelihood that it will stay there and not drop below that again for the seeds to germinate.
“Seeds planted in poor soil conditions can haunt us for the rest of the season,” he said.
Sievers said he planted some corn in June last year, “and that yielded really, really well.”
But a lot had to do with the excellent conditions during the second half of the growing season, he added.
Regardless of the seeds, though, the soil temperatures still have to be warm enough for the seed to grow.
According to data kept by the National Weather Service, Davenport, through April 19 the average temperature for May in the Quad-Cities has been 36.9 degrees, with high temperatures averaging 45.7 degrees and overnight lows averaging 28.1.
The average temperature for the month of April locally is 12.5 degrees cooler than normal.
National Weather Service's Dave Cousins said that so far, April 2018 has been the second coldest on record.
“If the month were to come to an end now, this April would be the second coldest on record,” he said.
The coldest April on record was back in 1881 when the average temperature for the month was 36.3 degrees. The third coldest was in 1926 when the average temperature was 38.9 degrees.
Sievers said to get back on track the weather needs to cooperate and it needs to warm up significantly.
High temperatures in the middle 60s are nice, but the National Weather Service is forecasting that rain is expected Tuesday night through Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s and overnight lows dipping the upper 30s to lower 40s.
“That’s not what’s needed to get the soil temperatures where they need to be,” Sievers said.
While farmers may be itching to get into the fields now, Sievers said it’s not too late. “But in seven to 10 days, if it doesn’t really warm up, there will be a lot more farmers moving from being itchy to being very nervous,” he said.