Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey remembers, from his childhood, when farmers would plant oats and small grains and hay during the time when corn and soybeans had yet to be planted.
Those winter crops, he said, would be used to feed livestock.
“Those cover crops kind of went away,” Northey said.
But those same cover crops are now, slowly, making a comeback, and it has more to do with soil and water quality than it does with feeding livestock.
In 2009, fewer than 10,000 acres of Iowa farmland was used for so-called cover crops — non-commodity crops such as rye, oats and wheat — that are planted on bare fields to prevent topsoil erosion, improve the soil quality, and increase nutrients available to plants.
In 2016, cover crops were planted on 600,000 acres in Iowa, the largest cover crop in the state’s history, said Virgil Schmitt, an agronomist with Iowa State University Extension in Muscatine.
It is great news from an ecological standpoint, he said. But how to make it pay in the future is the big question.
“There is more and more use of cover crops,” Schmitt said.
“First of all, from a soil health standpoint, the cover crops will increase the organic matter level of soil,” he said. “Our soil has only half as much organic matter as it did when the first settlers tore the prairie open with the plow.
“What’s happened is we’ve relied on tillage a lot to get rid of the residue from the previous crop,” Schmitt explained. But that tillage introduces oxygen into the soil, which helps to break down organic matter. Now, with no-till, cover crops and other strategies, there is less tillage occurring.
But there is another very important benefit of cover crops, and that is water quality.
Cover crops improve water quality by lessening the phosphorous and nitrogen that winds up in the creeks and streams, Schmitt said.
Near the Mississippi River, phosphorous and nitrogen often flow down to the Gulf of Mexico and to a dead zone off the coast of Louisiana, where the nutrient pollution has depleted the oxygen that marine life needs to thrive.
That dead zone is just one of the reasons that the Mississippi River/Gulf of Mexico Watershed Nutrient Task Force, established in 1997, asked 12 states in 2008 — among them Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin — to develop their own nutrient reduction strategies, which each has accomplished.
Of those states, Schmitt said, four states have the highest concentration of phosphorous and nitrogen flowing into the Mississippi River — Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“That’s basically because we have primarily row crop systems for corn and soybeans,” he said. “We have roots growing in the soil only about five months a year. The other seven months, not much happens. Some months the ground is frozen. When it’s not frozen, bacteria is breaking organic matter down, nitrogen is produced and if there are no roots to suck it up, it goes.”
Soil particles containing the nitrogen and phosphorous are taken from the land by erosion and water runoff, he said. Creeks and streams carry it to the tributaries that run into the Mississippi River and down to the Gulf of Mexico.
“Iowa might be the major one,” Diana Krystofiak, chair of the Southeast Iowa Sierra Club Leopold Group, said about the problems of soil erosion and runoff to the Mississippi River.
While there are many conservation methods available, Krystofiak said, cover crops are probably the jewel in the crown.
While it has been a slow process, Iowa’s farmers are coming on board. Still, the 600,000 acres of cover crops planted last year represents a small fraction of Iowa farmland.
“Farmers care about the water and they care about the soil,” Krystofiak said. “It’s their livelihood. We just need to come up with solutions that work for them. They are our life and our livelihood.”
One of the most important things that can happen is that farmers can be provided quality information, she said. For instance, there are 55 automatic water sensors in streams and river across Iowa that keep track of nutrients, mostly nitrogen, flowing into streams and rivers.
More sensors are needed, but as more information is gathered, the data can be sent to farmers who will be able to choose between a variety of conservation methods, she added.
Long-term farmers are more likely to be on board,” Krystofiak said. “But since Iowa farmland is being bought up by people who don’t live in Iowa their bottom line is more important. That’s a crucial piece to the puzzle moving forward.”
While some farmers use chemicals to get rid of their cover crops before planting corn or soybeans, Krystofiak said it would be better if they had a piece of machinery that would lay down the crop. “Then they’d have the biomass for the micro-organisms to feed on which would really help their soil and boost the organic matter in the soil,” she said. “That’s a piece of farm machinery that someone could be making money on, and the farmers would reduce the chemicals needed to put on the soil.”
Scott County farmer Bryan Sievers, of Stockton, is on the cutting edge of the cover crop question.
Sievers, who is chair of the biomass conversion committee for the Iowa Energy Plan, uses an anaerobic digester that he fills with the manure from the 2,400 head of cattle on his feedlot. Methane from the manure is used to generate electricity for the feedlot. What is left over from the production of electricity is used as fertilizer for corn and soybean crops.
That digester can be fed cover crops such as the rye that Sievers grew last year.
“This is what we think will be the next renewable energy to be developed in the Midwest,” Sievers said.
“Gov. (Kim) Reynolds already has told President (Donald) Trump that Iowa was first in ethanol and biofuels and the state is moving forward with biomass,” he said.
While getting a digester in every county in the state is a number of years off, there is a sound case for the process , he said.
For instance, the University of Iowa uses miscanthus giganteus that is mixed with coal and then is used for fuel in its boilers. While the university doesn’t have digesters, it is still trying to go green.
“But in our case, we can take green cover crops and stockpile that in the digester,” Sievers said. “When you’ve done that, you’ve done the job of the cover crop. You’ve protected the soil, absorbed any excess nitrates in the soil, protected the ground water, and you’ve created a renewable energy. Farmers are buying into it.”
Northey said while Iowa’s farmers have used 600,000 acres last year for cover crops, “We’re still a long way from where we need to go. Most of those acres are individual farmers doing a few acres. That may 3 percent of Iowa’s farmland. “
As farmers grow more confidence in the process, he said, more likely will add ground.
A growing number of farmers have participated in the cover crop program that is specifically for first-time users of cover crops, Northey said. About 900 farmers received $25 an acre for up to 160 acres devoted to cover crops.
There is a program for second-year farmers that pays $15 an acre that enrolled about 1,300 farmers, he said.
Despite the fact that the true cost of a cover crop is about $50 an acre, Northey said, “We’re still getting between 800 and 1,000 farmers each year that have not used cover crops to try it.”
Schmitt said that while EPA wants to see states reduce the amount of nutrients going down the Mississippi River, the agency has not fully stepped in to dictate how it will be done.
“It’s better if we get on top of this ourselves rather than have something that’s mandated that’s not going to work very well,” he said. “If we want to keep the government off our backs we better clean up our act sooner than later.”