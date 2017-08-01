FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Farmington officials won't formally protest the San Juan Generating Station's proposed closure in 2022 but say they'll work to keep the coal-fired plant open longer for the sake of ratepayers, the area's economy and Farmington's own finances.
A statement released Tuesday by Farmington says city officials decided against formally protesting a July 3 regulatory filing by Public Service Co. of New Mexico.
Farmington's statement says the plant provides hundreds of jobs, millions of dollars of tax revenue and other benefits.
The statement says city officials believe "good faith collaboration" with other co-owners and state officials provide the best opportunity for keeping the plant longer than 2022.
But the statement adds that Farmington will fight during future regulatory proceedings to keep the plant in operation if collaborative efforts don't bear fruit.