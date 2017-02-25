The year 2016 marked the third consecutive year farmland values fell in the Seventh Federal Reserve District, which encompasses Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.
However, the overall decrease in land values in the district was only 1 percent in 2016, compared with 3 percent declines in the previous two years, according to David Oppedahl, senior business economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and the author of the quarterly AgLetter, which reports on farmland values and agricultural credit conditions.
Not all states in the Federal Reserve’s Seventh District saw declines. Indiana saw a 2 percent increase in the value of good farmland in 2016 while Wisconsin had a 3 percent rise in farmland values.
Iowa and Illinois each lost 2 percent in the value of good farmland, while Michigan saw the biggest drop with a loss of 8 percent in value.
Oppedahl said, 2016 didn’t end up being as big of a challenge as some at year’s end thought it might. The extremely high yields helped to keep farmers in better shape at the end of the year, and exports have been strong, he added. Corn and soybean prices have remained relatively strong, even though prices are lower than a couple of years ago.
“Still there’s a lot of uncertainty about 2017,” Oppedahl said. “Even though 2016 has been better than anticipated the farm income for the nation is still coming down and that’s still the anticipation for 2017.”
Iowa State University agriculture economist Wendong Zhang, who oversees the university’s annual farmland value survey, said the most commonly cited negative influences on land values were lower commodity prices, high input prices, livestock losses, weak cash rental rates, and a weakening global economy and stock market returns.
Additionally, Zhang said, rising interest rates have put downward pressure on the land values. Livestock prices for beef and pork are at least 30 percent lower than two years ago, he added.
However, Zhang said, “The bumper crops and huge harvest actually reduced per-bushel cost, increasing the chance of profitability.”
Net farm income has been at record levels over the past few years, and interest rates have been at record low levels, he said. “This combination produced record high farmland values over the past decade,” Zhang added.
“To understand the changes in land value over time and across space, it is useful to examine how net income and interest rates will change over the next few years,” he said. “In particular, trends in net income for a particular region will be reflected in the farmland market, which tends to be localized.
“For example, even for a predominately agricultural state like Iowa, the primary reason for the drop, or slowdown, in land values is the drop in net farm income, and this is likely to continue,” Zhang said.
Taylor Ridge, Illinois, farmer Tom Mueller said the drop in farmland values means a loss on farmers' balance sheets. It creates a financial strain on farmers, particularly if they are having to purchase capital equipment and need the land as collateral.
Land that has lost value means less money from the bank, he said.
"You can use the crop itself as collateral, but that’s iffy," Mueller said. "You have the crop insurance you can buy and you can show the banker you’re guaranteed this much income, but they're reluctant to use that."
So as farmland values decline, he said, "farmers are placed in a financial bind and that’s why there aren't as many combines selling these days."
Mueller said that what saved farmers this year were the bumper crops. "The high yields meant we had more product to sell, albeit at a lower price. So even at a lower price we're still able to hang on."