FDA OKs new drug to treat all forms of hepatitis C

This photo provided by AbbVie shows the drug Mavyret. On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved Mavyret to treat all forms of hepatitis C. The drug works in as little as eight weeks and is for patients without significant cirrhosis who haven't been treated previously for the liver-destroying virus, plus patients who were not cured by a prior treatment. (Richard Mack/Courtesy of AbbVie via AP)