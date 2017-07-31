Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Beef Specialist Denise Schwab is coordinating a conference that will address topics related to cattle manure. The conference will be 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Buzzy’s in Welton, Iowa.
The conference will feature important safety tips on managing manure to prevent illness or injury among humans and animals.
Speakers include Extension Engineer Dan Andersen, Stephanie Leonard from Great Plains Center for Agricultural Health and Extension Ag Engineer Greg Brenneman.
Schwab will also share the Beef Quality Assurance, or BQA, Feedyard Assessment and certify participants in the BQA program. Extension Feedlot Specialist and Director of the Iowa Beef Center, Dan Loy, will address keys to improving bunk management.
Preregistration is $15 by Aug. 18 or $20 after that date. The fee is payable at the door.
To register, call 319-472-4739 or email dschwab@iastate.edu.