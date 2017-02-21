WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Fenix Parts Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The automotive parts recycler posted revenue of $34.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.17. A year ago, they were trading at $4.82.

