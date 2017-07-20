PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two of Rhode Island's largest hospitals are feuding over a longstanding policy that lets one hospital call for help from the other hospital's doctors in emergency cardiac and stroke situations.
Care New England says the policy that lets Women & Infants Hospital call for backup from the Lifespan-owned Rhode Island Hospital has been in place for more than three decades. WPRI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uMeriU ) that Rhode Island Hospital moved to stop the policy effective June 26, but was stopped by the state.
Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott ordered the backup coverage continue until the two hospital groups find a solution she could support — which so far has not happened.