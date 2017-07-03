NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 44 cents to $11.07

Automakers climbed Monday as they reported their June sales.

Rice Energy Inc., down 97 cents to $25.66

Activist investment firm Jana Partners bought a stake in EQT and said it does not want EQT to buy Rice.

Newmont Mining Corp., down 50 cents to $31.89

The miner slid as the price of gold and silver dropped.

Tesla Inc., down $8.99 to $352.62

The electric car company said production of its Model 3 sedan will start Friday.

Bankrate Inc., up $1.10 to $13.95

The consumer financial services company agreed to be bought by Red Ventures for $14 a share, or $1.25 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.85 to $92.75

Banks continued their recent rally Monday as bond yields and interest rates kept rising.

Adobe Systems Inc., down $3.03 to $138.41

While most groups of stocks rose Monday, technology companies continued to struggle.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $5.38 to $227.28

Bloomberg reported that the financial firm could make big changes to its commodities trading business, which has struggled.

