MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — People in the southern Oregon city of Medford who violate a ban on growing marijuana in their backyards could face fines of $250 per day if they are caught, officials have said.
The Mail Tribune reported (http://bit.ly/2qplfAA ) Monday that Medford residents can still grow marijuana indoors or in greenhouses as long as the smell does not bother neighbors.
Medford voters in November approved the ban after some residents complained about the smell of marijuana grown by their neighbors.
Police will not search backyards for pot gardens but will respond to complaints about the gardens, city attorney Kevin McConnell said.
"There won't be roving bands of police looking for it," he said.
Police plan to issue warnings before citing residents and officers will be able to get warrant to enter backyards to rip out the plants, McConnell said.
Medford police Sgt. Don Lane, said he was unaware of any complaints about backyard marijuana cultivation so far this year but predicted they would emerge as the plants grow during the upcoming season.
"By late summer or early fall, they will be getting to the size where neighbors start complaining about them," Lane said.
Medford allows retail marijuana sales and has 13 licensed sales outlets.
