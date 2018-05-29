It took a bit longer than expected, but Davenport's first Firehouse Subs is now open.
Tuesday, Christine Dusome, with The Zimmerman Agency, announced the fast food restaurant is officially open at 1800 N. Division St., Davenport. She said the sub chain was brought to the Quad-Cities by local entrepreneur, Bryan Johnson.
The Davenport spot is Johnson's second restaurant, after signing a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop six restaurants in northwest Illinois and southeastern Iowa. He opened his first Firehouse Subs location in Cedar Falls.
"I chose to join the Firehouse Subs family because I realized how truly unique their restaurants are," Johnson said in a news release. "I connected immediately with the entire experience — from the foundation of family and friendly atmosphere, to the brand's outstanding commitment to and focus on exceptional quality and customer service."
Founded in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida, by two former firefighting brothers, Firehouse Subs is dedicated to promoting the service of public safety officials. The Davenport location includes a custom hand-painted mural depicting the Davenport Fire Department. The mural also features the Augustana College Vikings and St. Ambrose University Fighting Bees responding to a nearby fire, with the Centennial Bridge in the background.
Firehouse Subs offers small, medium and large hot specialty subs, as well as catering options. The location includes a drive-up window.
In Davenport, the restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.