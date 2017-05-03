The Quad-Cities will honor another group of area veterans today with the send-off of the latest Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
For the 39th time since 2008 and the first time this year, the local Honor Flight hub will take off from the Quad-City International Airport this morning. The flights offer the men and women who served their country an opportunity to see the Washington, D.C., memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice.
Hub director Steve Garrington said Thursday's flight will transport 93 veterans, including Korean Era and Vietnam veterans, as well as about 60 guardians, who will escort them.
The flight is sponsored by various Quad-City area chapters of the American Legion and its Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Vietnam Veterans of America.
The community is welcome to join in honoring the veterans by attending a Welcome Home event at the airport tonight. Participants should arrive before 10 p.m. to greet the veterans. Free parking will be provided.
As the organization now plans for its 40th flight in June, Hub Director Steve Garrington said there is a need for more guardians to volunteer to escort the veterans.
"We like to have a couple hundred (on a waiting list) because we have so many Vietnam veterans who have signed up to go on a flight," he said, adding that Honor Flight still has 600 Vietnam veterans who want to go as a veteran.
Honor Flight will host a total of four flights this year. The next one is June 8.
Garrington said guardians receive the honor of escorting a traveling veteran. The duties can include watching over two veterans and/or pushing one in a wheelchair throughout the long day.
"There are so many items that most people may not consider," he said. "We train guardians to be alert for dehydration, helping in the restrooms, photo taking, and the proper way to use a wheelchair. It is a long day, and a hard day, and perhaps the best day of your life."
In addition to having the physical strength, guardians pay a $400 donation to participate on the flight. Garrington said these donations provide the funding to keep the flights going.
To learn more or fill out a Guardian application, visit honorflightqc.org or pick up an application at Honor Flight's headquarters at Ridgecrest Village, Davenport.