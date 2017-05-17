First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., the parent company for First Midwest Bank with locations in the Quad-Cities, announced its Board of Directors approved an 11 percent increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record by close of business June 30 will receive the 10 cents per share on common stock July 11.
This quarterly cash dividend represents the 138th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.
First Midwest is one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies headquartered in the Midwest, with approximately $14 billion in assets and $10 billion in trust assets under management. First Midwest’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, provides a full range of banking products and services through more than 130 locations, including Davenport and Moline.