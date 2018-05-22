While it hasn't announced what locations will be affected, First Midwest Bank will shutter 19 of its branch locations and cut dozens of jobs this year.
In a news release this week, officials of the Chicago-based bank announced a reorganization and consolidation plan, including a 7 percent reduction in its total workforce. Officials said one-half of the reductions could happen from attrition.
The bank has yet to announce which locations will close or the total number of employees affected. Staff reductions, as well as closure of 19 branch locations, are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2018.
First Midwest Bank operates several locations in the Quad-Cities, including in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline.
Officials cited more consumer reliance on remote banking as a main reason for the consolidation. After the closures, First Midwest Bank will operate 110 locations, according to a news release.