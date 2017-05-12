First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of First Midwest Bank with Quad-City locations, announced it will webcast its annual meeting of atockholders on Wednesday, May 17.
The 9 a.m. CT webcast will cover items disclosed in the company’s 2017 proxy statement including electing seven directors, approving and adopting amendments to the company’s certificate of incorporation and other business. Participants holding common stock at close of business March 24 may vote. Management will close the meeting with a brief presentation on the company.
Stockholders and interested investors may access the live, listen-only webcast by visiting firstmidwest.com/investorrelations.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately one hour following the meeting and for the following 14 days.