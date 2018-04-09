Five Cities Brewing will open its doors at 3 p.m. Monday and expand the craft beer brewing craze to Bettendorf.
"How do you make Monday the best day of the week? You open a brewery!" the folks at Five Cities posted Friday on their Facebook page.
Located at 2255 Falcon Ave., the new brew pub is owned by Matthew Welding, who also is the head brewer, and Quad-City developer Mark Roemer.
In an earlier story with Times reporter Jack Cullen, Welding said Five Cities will offer between six and eight beers at first and within a year hopes to distribute its products across the state. "We'll try some interesting beers and see what sticks," he said.
The brewery's name Five Cities recognizes the fact that the Quad-Cities really is five cities (or more depending on how you count).
Beer customers can order food from the burger bar Central Standard next door or the nearby Crust Stone Oven Pizza, both of which also are owned by Roemer.