Five Guys Burgers and Fries plans to enter the Quad-City market with a restaurant in the Utica Ridge Road corridor, a real estate agent for the company confirmed Monday.
The agent said Five Guys is not looking at west Davenport, but "has committed to a site on Utica Ridge."
The possibility of a west Davenport location stirred excitement on social media Monday after a fake "coming soon" sign showed up at the former Wendy's near Walmart, and was shared online by various Quad-City media including the Quad-City Times.
"The sign is not correct and is being removed," said David Wolf of Buyers Realty, who is the broker for the Wendy's property.
Five Guys began with one restaurant in Lorton, Virginia, in 1986. By 2016, the chain had grown to 1,000 restaurants and now has more than 1,500 locations. Five Guys has Iowa locations in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Des Moines.
Representatives with Five Guys did not return telephone calls or emails Monday.
