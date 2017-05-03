TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Blue says it's resolved an error that caused multiple withdrawals to be taken from the bank accounts of nearly 10,000 consumers to pay their May health insurance premium.
Florida insurance officials said Wednesday that Florida Blue consumers were seeing multiple withdrawals instead of the scheduled one-time payment. Florida Blue blamed the error on a third-party vendor.
The overdrafts caused some clients to have their bank accounts frozen.
Attorney Kristin Longberry tells the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2pDHEcH ) she paid her monthly premium of $2,000 on Friday. She later discovered they'd billed her 71 times, withdrawing $142,000, causing the bank to freeze her account.
On Monday, Florida Blue reversed all the transactions, but noted it may take extra time for some banks to complete the process.