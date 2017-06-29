SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Florida-based provider of workers' compensation care management services is launching new operations in southwest Missouri's Springfield, producing at least 100 full-time local jobs.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2skLbPI ) reports that One Call Care Management of Jacksonville, Florida, will be located in August in the 65,000-square-foot former UnitedHealthcare site.

One Call's vice president of marketing, Laura Land, says the Springfield operations will be largely a call center.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

