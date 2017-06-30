TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's new chief financial officer is officially on the job.
Flanked by family and friends, Jimmy Patronis was sworn in Friday during a brief ceremony held in the office of Gov. Rick Scott.
The Republican governor earlier this week picked the former legislator and utility regulator to take the job that had been held by Jeff Atwater. Atwater is ending his term early to take a top position at Florida Atlantic University.
Patronis does not have a background in the banking or insurance industries. But he was an early political ally of Scott during his initial run for governor in 2010.
After his swearing-in, Patronis deflected questions regarding insurance and potential staffing changes. He said he still needs to "get up to speed" on the office operations.