Developers of a proposed multi-story office building on the former Howard Johnson's hotel site in downtown Davenport now plan "to revision the project" to make way for more retail tenants.
Known as Riverwatch Place, the mixed-use project still will bring new Class A office space to downtown's gateway, but likely will be built as multiple buildings with more space devoted to retail, said John Ruhl, a partner in the project. "It's still going to have a pretty 'cool' factor. We're still going to make it a showpiece and it still will have some multi-story components."
Ruhl said the developers now are considering a phased-in project of multiple buildings, which would likely be less square footage than their initial development plan. However, he said developers have not yet met with the design team.
The development will occupy the two-acre vacant site at River Drive and 3rd Street. The Riverwatch Place LLC partners include: Ruhl, president of NAI Ruhl Commercial Co.; Davenport attorney John Carroll; and other investors. First announced in September 2014, the project called for a $25 million, six-story office building. But last summer, Ruhl said the project had been reduced to a five-story structure after developers could not get adequate occupancy to proceed.
Without architectural plans completed for the new revision, he could not say what the total cost will be, but expects it to be a similar investment to the original proposal.
According to Ruhl, the prospective tenant mix is driving the latest revision. "We had identified a number of tenants and had letters of intent with them and then we didn't get the interest in the upper floors. What we did find was we had a ton of retail interest ... so we are going to revision the project to include more retail and less office space."
He would not identify the interested tenants, but said they are in negotiations with the new prospects and "have been able to hang on to" some of the original prospects.
"It's just going to be a little different than we first imagined," he said. "The good news is we're a small developer and we have the ability to adapt."
The development team also includes BLDD Architects, Shive-Hattery and Bush Construction.
Ruhl, who also has partnered with Carroll on one of the downtown Davenport warehouse loft projects, said the new focus is a result of the influx of new downtown residents. "People are begging for services. They want a dry cleaners, more restaurants and services to make their living experience the same as everyone in the suburbs," he added. "There's just more retail demand. I think its a good news thing."
Riverwatch Place LLC also has yet to present any new plans to the Downtown Davenport Partnership, which was involved in the financing of the property's acquisition originally.
Kyle Carter, the partnership's executive director, declined to comment on the new proposal but to say "We're interested to hear what John (Ruhl) has in mind as an alternative. But we literally haven't had an opportunity to review it."
The Downtown Davenport Partnership financed the initial acquisition for Demolition Davenport, which sold it to the developers.
According to Ruhl, the developers have owned the site for a year and covered the costs of asbestos removal of the old building and the long-anticipated demolition.
The six-story former Howard Johnson hotel had become an eyesore in the six years it sat vacant. Built in 1964, the hotel opened as the Clayton House. Part of the land at 227 LeClaire St. was previously occupied by a foundry.