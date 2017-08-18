NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Foot Locker Inc., down $13.32 to $34.48

The athletic gear retailer had a weak quarter and plans to close more stores.

Hibbett Sports Inc., down 60 cents to $10.90

The sporting goods retailer cut its cut its annual forecasts after a disappointing quarter.

Deere & Co., down $6.67 to $117.31

The farm equipment maker's sales in its fiscal third quarter came in lower than investors expected.

Ross Stores Inc., up $5.69 to $59.02

The discount store chain raised its annual forecasts after a strong second quarter.

Estee Lauder Co., up $7.60 to $105.92

The beauty products company had a better fourth quarter than analysts expected and it offered strong forecasts for the year.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up 38 cents to $76.64

Stocks in energy companies rose as benchmark U.S. crude oil jumped.

Calpine Corp., up $1.42 to $14.92

The power company said it agreed to be taken private for $15.25 per share, or $5.5 billion.

Exelon Corp., up 39 cents to $37.99

Utilities rose as bond yields fell, making those stocks more appealing to investors seeking income.

