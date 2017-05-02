ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former media executive for CBS and Univision executive announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Democratic nomination for New Mexico governor, saying he's frustrated with the state's political leadership and will make economic development and investment in colleges the main themes of his campaign.
Jeff Apodaca has no political experience but is the son of former New Mexico Gov. Jerry Apodaca, a Democrat who served from 1975-1979.
The younger Apodaca is the second Democrat to announce a run to succeed Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, who is prevented from seeking re-election because of term limits. Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced her candidacy in December.
Apodaca, 55, said New Mexico's most pressing issue is the state's persistently high poverty rate and that bringing jobs to the state and educating its workforce are the best ways to improve the state's economy.
"I'm not running because it's my turn," Apodaca said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his announcement. "I'm running to turn New Mexico around."
Apodaca also said he wants to expand the state's pre-kindergarten program to make it available all year instead of while school is in session. He pledged to help small businesses and local economies by tapping money from the state's permanent land fund to invest it in early childhood education and economic growth.
New Mexico has the highest unemployment rate in the United States and is among the nation's poorest states. The state has struggled for years to attract new businesses with the exception of the booming border town of Santa Teresa across the border from the Mexican town of San Jeronimo.
Lujan Grisham has accused Martinez of ignoring extensive social and economic problems in New Mexico, emphasizing her Hispanic roots in the state and experience as a two-term congresswoman and former head of New Mexico's Department of Health.
No Republicans have entered the race for governor so far.
Apodoca also worked for California-based Entravision Communications Corp. and filed a lawsuit against the company last August saying he was fired for complaining about "harassment, bullying, and intimidation."
A state court dismissed the lawsuit in December. Apodaca's lawyer said at the time that it was dismissed because "the matter has been resolved," the Albuquerque Journal reported at the time. The lawyer, Ben Silva, did not elaborate.
Apodaca is the second former son of a New Mexico governor in a row to seek the seat once held by his father.
Former Attorney General Gary King, son of late Gov. Bruce King, unsuccessfully tried to unseat Martinez in 2014.
The elder King was the state's governor from 1991-1995.
