SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is skewering a lawsuit filed by a former ally, describing it as a malicious attempt to sever his remaining ties to the ride-hailing service that he co-founded.

Kalanick lashed out in legal documents filed late Thursday in response to a lawsuit filed against Uber last week by one of its major investors and a former Kalanick supporter, Benchmark Capital.

The Silicon Valley venture capital firm alleges Kalanick is manipulating Uber's board in a scheme to bring him back as the company's CEO. That's a job he surrendered under pressure from Benchmark and other investors in late June.

After his resignation as CEO, Kalanick re-appointed himself to Uber's board as part of special powers he was granted in 2016. Benchmark now wants those powers taken away.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

