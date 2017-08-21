NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Sempra Energy, up $1.85 to $118.40

The natural gas and electricity provider said it will buy power company Oncor for $9.45 billion.

Herbalife Ltd., up $6.09 to $68.04

The nutritional supplement company said it recently held talks about a sale and will buy back more stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 87 cents to $13.44

Chinese SUV maker Great Wall Motors says it is thinking about making an offer for Chrysler's Jeep unit.

Johnson Controls International PLC, up $1.22 to $38.27

The technology and industrial company said its chairman and CEO will leave six months earlier than originally planned.

CME Group Inc., down 11 cents to $125.28

Banks and other financial companies lost ground as bond yields and interest rates fell.

Francesca's Inc., down 95 cents to $7.03

The retailer said back-to-school sales have been weak and said its chief merchandising officer left.

Apache Corp., down 79 cents to $39.52

Energy companies declined Monday as the price of oil fell.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., up 29 cents to $41.56

High-dividend stocks including food and household goods makers rose as bond yields fell.

