ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are accusing a New Mexico guardianship firm of embezzling millions of dollars from the trust accounts of clients to support what court documents describe as lavish lifestyles.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico on Wednesday announced a 28-count indictment against Ayudando Guardians, Inc. and co-founders Susan Harris and Sharon Moore.
The charges include conspiracy, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.
Moore and Harris are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys, and messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.
The company specializes in financial management services for hundreds of individuals with special needs. It receives benefit payments from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Social Security Administration on behalf of many clients.
With a court order, federal authorities have assumed control of Ayudando's business operations.