PHOENIX (AP) — Mining company Freeport-McMoRan reported a weaker than expected fourth-quarter Wednesday, and it warned that it could be hurt by new miner regulations in Indonesia. Shares of the Phoenix-based company fell nearly 7 percent Wednesday.
After new regulations in Indonesia this year, Freeport-McMoRan says it has not yet received approval from the country to export copper concentrate. It said the decision may have a "significant impact on future results." Freeport-McMoRan says it has told the Indonesian government that if it does not receive approval it would have to cut jobs, costs and stop future investments on its projects there. CEO Richard Adkerson said in a conference call with investors Wednesday that he has "confidence" a resolution will be reached.
Overall, the company reported net income of $292 million, or 21 cents per share, in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.1 billion, or $3.47 per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings came to 25 cents per share, missing the 32 cents per share that analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue jumped 24 percent to $4.38 billion, beating Wall Street expectations of $4.08 billion.
Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. fell $1.14, or 6.7 percent, to 15.88 in midday trading Wednesday.
This story was corrected to show that Freeport-McMoRan reported net income of $292 million, not $200 million.
