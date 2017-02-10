PARIS (AP) — French presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron Friday called on researchers, entrepreneurs and engineers working on climate change in the U.S. to leave for France — in a bid to capitalize on the words of doubt expressed by U.S. President Donald Trump on global warming.
In a video posted on his Twitter account, Macron said in English: "I do know how your new president now has decided to jeopardize your budget, your initiatives — as he's extremely skeptical about climate change."
Trump has voiced skepticism that global warming is man-made and has suggested taking the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.
In the one-and-a-half-minute appeal, the centrist, pro-business Macron vowed to boost public and private investment in sectors linked to climate change in France. He evoked the landmark COP21 agreement that got signatory nations in Paris to agree to curb greenhouse gas emissions.
The 39-year-old told U.S. scientists to "please come to France, you are welcome ... we want people working on climate change, energy, renewables and new technologies."
Macron is among the top candidates in France's two-round April-May presidential election, alongside the National Front's Marine Le Pen.
Conservative Francois Fillon, once favorite to capture the Elysee Palace, has seen his popularity wane in recent weeks following an embezzlement probe into paid — but allegedly fake — political jobs given to his wife and two children.