GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Frontier Airlines is adding flights from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids to Orlando International Airport beginning in December.
The Denver-based carrier announced the four weekly nonstop flights on Tuesday. It also said it will add service from Grand Rapids to Denver International Airport that is expected to begin next spring.
Frontier said the Grand Rapids flights are among 85 new routes nationwide that it is adding.
Frontier last served the Grand Rapids market in 2013.