Game of Thrones: What you don't know could get you killed

This image provided by HBO shows John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in HBO's "Game of Thrones." Samwell Tarly knows more than the maesters of the Citadel. Littlefinger knows more than Arya. And Bran knows more than anyone in “Game of Thrones.” The imbalance in knowledge can be a dangerous thing. Economists call it "asymmetric information," when one party in a transaction knows more than the other and can exploit the advantage. It can be bad for economies. And it’s certainly bad for the people of Westeros as the threat of Whitewalkers drew closer in the seventh season’s fifth episode, Eastwatch. (Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO via AP)